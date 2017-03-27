Bluewater cruisers recommend their top new gear and marine equipment

We asked a range of active bluewater cruisers to recommend their recent top deck gear purchases – the results range from top down furlers to anchors to inflatable cockpit lights.
Antal Hook
“The Antal Hook is a simple, light and inexpensive movable block. The model we use is called HK16 and replaces a normal (and much more expensive) snatch block in various situations. We use it mainly for the preventer, barber-hauler, jib-inhauler and when mooring (to avoid chafe).”
Price €89.30 (ex vat) www.antal.it
Stern anchor arm
“Our custom-made anchor arm for a stern anchor has been invaluable in the Pacific. It was fantastic when anchoring in the Galapagos, Marquesas and all the other areas where you require a stern anchor to keep the bow into the in-coming swell, or when there is no room for boats to swing. The arm gives us the possibility to have a good-sized stern anchor with 20m of chain plus rope.
“Almost all other boats in the World ARC had issues with stern anchors that were too small and/or had no chain. A few anchors were lost due to lack of chain and ropes chafing on coral. We slept better than most others!”