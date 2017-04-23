Acadia – the latest Hoek Truly Classic TC90 and ‘an exceptional example of her genre’

A twin-cockpit miniature superyacht that can be handled by just two crew. Toby Hodges reports.

Both the Truly Classic TC90 and TC127 designs have proven particularly popular recently and the launch of Acadia marks the 26th successful collaboration between Hoek Design and Claasen Shipyards. Claasen delivered Acadia to her owner this winter, the third Truly Classic 90 by Hoek Yacht Design.

The TC90 is a versatile size for charter, family cruising or competing in the occasional superyacht regatta. Indeed, following commissioning and a brief cruise in the western Med, Acadia crossed the Atlantic to race in the Antigua Superyacht Challenge in February.

The owner’s representative, Peter Wilson, steered her to 2nd place in class. After the regatta, Wilson told us: “We spent three practice days logging data and trying different sail combinations in a quest to discover the best VMG.

“Steering the yacht upwind in the large Atlantic swell is, of course, a symphony played by helmsman, mainsheet/traveller controller and headsail trimmer in order to maintain pace, accelerate in the minimum time possible and keep her on the wind.

“It’s correct to say that Acadia is an exceptional example of her genre. That, coupled with a wholly supportive and enthusiastic owner and a terrific sailing team, enabled us to secure a solid 2nd place and a wonderful trophy that may well have disappeared by now – a keg of fine Antiguan rum.”

Acadia’s traditional shape aluminium hull has modern appendages in a fin keel, spade rudder and carbon rig. The Hall Spars mast flies cutter-rigged foresails and a top-down furling asymmetrical sail. The Doyle Sails are all controlled from the cockpit.

“The Truly Classic 90 is probably as large as a yacht can be while retaining the capacity to be sailed with just two permanent crew members and a hands-on owner,” said Andre Hoek. “And that is certainly the case with Acadia.”

Once again we see Hoek’s trademark twin cockpit arrangement: the centre cockpit is a social guest area free from sailing systems and has a bimini and folding table for eight with built-in fridge. The aft cockpit has private access to the aft master cabin.

The main deckhouse contains a dining and navigation area and helps encourage natural light into the rest of the interior below. The interior features raised and fielded mahogany panels to echo the traditional style of her lines.

The builders used only the finest Swietenia mahogany for the deckhouses and interior matching the grain throughout.

Peter Wilson describes Acadia as “a miniature superyacht of a world-class standard.”

