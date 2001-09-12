Preview: November 2001

The biggest ocean crossing event in the world...
It is, of course, the ARC, the annual exodus by over 200 yachts from Las Palmas on Gran Canaria to St Lucia in the Caribbean. We look at who’s entered, fleet and equipment trends and, of course, how Yachting World Editor Andrew Bray fares with getting Firefly ready for the off
- French sailor Olivier de Kersauson has just launched the world’s biggest racing trimaran and in it he intends to set off this winter in an attempt to beat his own Jules Verne round the world record. We sail with him in early trials to find out what motivates him in his record-breaking attempts – and just how fast the boat is
- Another Frenchman is setting off on a record-breaking non-stop round the world trip, this time the ‘Chay Blyth’ way, against the prevailing winds and currents. Jean Luc van den Heede tried before but gave up when his boat started to delaminate. Fellow countryman Philippe Monnet took the record from Mike Golding last year and now ‘VDH’ in his new 80-footer is having another go
full report on new boats and gear from Southampton Boat Show