Preview: January 2005

This is the big one, with 100 editorial pages packed with the best sailing features and photography and just in time for that Christmas stocking ? or why not try a subscription and save money on news stand prices? See this issue for Christmas offers

It?s not all downhill after Christmas and the New Year because there?s the London Boat Show to look forward to and this year, apart from our preview looking at the prime boats and gear at the show, we?ve got a FREE pull-out show guide to help you navigate around ExCel

Fast-track finals

Is it possible to go from novice sailor to commercially endorsed Yachtmaster in just four months? You may have followed the progress of our guinea pig Sarah Shepherd in the last few issues and on the website, www.yachtingworld.com. In late October she took her final exams after which we independently assessed her practical and theoretical skills. See how she fared in this final article

China Clippers

Clipper Ventures took a bold step when they commissioned the building of their new fleet of 68-footers in China, at a yard new to sailing yachts. How did it work out? Elaine Bunting travelled to China to visit the Double Happiness yard and sailed the first boat to be delivered to the UK

Ellen all alone

Some time in the next few weeks Ellen MacArthur will be setting out on an attempt to beat the solo round the world record. Elaine Bunting talks to her about her hopes and fears for the voyage

Cruising the Cape Verdes

Although not known as a cruising ground in their own right, more a stopover for victualling or repairs for yachts going transatlantic, the Cape Verde islands offer fascinating and varied harbours and anchorages. Jill Schinas and her family visited the archipelago

Plus

? We charter in the Renaissance Islands in the Caribbean, put the Oyster 82 through her paces and test three 50-footers