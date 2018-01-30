Meet Bavaria Yachts’ largest yacht, the Bavaria C65, a performance cruiser flush with home comforts

Promotional feature with Bavaria.

The new Bavaria C65 is the company's largest yacht to date and combines home-from-home comforts with sparkling sailing performance

Make no mistake: luxurious it may be, but the Bavaria C65 is a sailor’s boat. It’s not hard to imagine sitting at the helm with the sleek teak deck stretching ahead of you.

The wheel is light in your hand as you slice to windward, the boat heeling gently to an evening breeze. On deck, it’s just you, your partner, and maybe a couple of friends, but really you could be sailing this boat single-handed – it’s designed to be easily handled by small crews.

Whether you are looking to trade up to a larger yacht or you are a first time owner, this is a boat worthy of serious consideration. Equally, motor yacht owners will be pleasantly surprised that heading to sea under canvas doesn’t mean sacrificing space and comfort, and this is also likely to make the C65 popular with charter operators.

It’s certainly got the elegance to turn heads in harbour.

Combining home-from-home comfort with genuine sailing performance is no easy task, and most boats will tend towards one or the other. Arguably, Bavaria has pulled off a genuine balance of the two with smart design and state-of-the art construction in this fast cruiser.

Weight has been saved in build with the use of carbon fibre reinforced bulkheads, hull and stringers, while stiffness and safety have been built in with a stainless steel keel frame. Bavaria’s own vessel management system uses the latest in connected technology to make controlling the boat and its systems a doddle, and the sail handling systems make short-handed sailing almost effortless.

Light enough for calm-weather sailing and stable enough for heavier weather, the C65 offers reliable and fast performance across the conditions. In 16 knots true breeze, you’ll be sailing to windward at over 8.5 knots, and off the wind with the 288m2 gennaker set, you’ll be up to nearly 12 knots.

Comforts of home

With speed and comfort like that, it’s the perfect boat for easy day sails in the Mediterranean with friends and family, or for taking on the more serious challenges of blue water cruising. It is clear that Bavaria’s design team are enthusiastic about proper sailing and they have made a yacht for those that share their enthusiasm for the feel of wind and water.

That’s not bad for a boat that is finished to a very high quality and provides all the comforts of home. Details like the full-sized upright fridge, biggest-in-class work top area in the galley, a TV that rises from behind a settee in the saloon, and generous double beds make this yacht at least as comfortable as home, if not more so.

Owners can customise their boat to a high degree, with numerous layout options available below deck, making each boat truly unique.

Stepping aboard, a number of features and innovations are immediately apparent: the dinghy garage inside the large fold-down bathing platform sits below a wet bar and barbecue/grill; a large cockpit seating area with two separate tables and sunbathing areas is the largest in class.

Below decks, Bavaria claims its luxurious owner’s cabin, as well as the bathroom and galley, are all largest in class. The saloon and cabins are all flooded with plenty of natural light, thanks to the rows of hatches running along both sides the coachroof, as well as generous hull windows.

This is the largest yacht Bavaria has built to date and is their new flagship. They have done an impressive job that takes the marque into the next level of luxury. It’s a strong showing in the 55ft to 75ft size range, in what is a flourishing sector for new yachts.

Those in the market for this type of boat will be pleasantly surprised by its price tag. Given the level of fit out and finish, the C65 can certainly be seen as good value. The C65 is already in stock and ready to test sail in the UK and in Spain, where Clipper Marine is the official Bavaria dealer and delivery can be made this season.