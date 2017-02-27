Adventure charter skippers Bruce Jacobs and Rachael Sprot of Rubicon3 tested the Henri Lloyd Cobra winter gloves for a season in a variety of tough conditions.
Henri Lloyd Cobra winter gloves
The neoprene in this glove means that even when they (inevitably) get wet, they keep your hands warm. The Maxigrip surface proved particularly good when handling intricate jobs and overall we were really impressed with this glove. Tough, flexible and easy to get on and off even when wet.
Features: Double neoprene cuffs and thermal insulation.
See the full comparison feature: 4 pairs of winter waterproof sailing gloves on test.
Verdict
Our favourite gloves on test