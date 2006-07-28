Caffari in Cowes

Dee Caffari helmed a 103 year old Kelpie in to Cowes alongside ABN AMRO 1 earlier today

The 103-year-old Kelpie was today escorted in by her modern counterpart, ABN AMRO 1 to celebrate the opening of the 180th Skandia Cowes Week.

On board Kelpie was solo yachtswoman Dee Caffari who steered the South Coast One design, built in 1903 past the Royal yacht Squadron and into Cowes.

Kelpie has just undergone a £1 million restoration and at 63ft in length still has a good turn of speed. ABN AMRO 1, skippered by kiwi, Mike Sanderson, recently won the Volvo Ocean Race by a comfortable margin. Both boats will be racing at this year’s Skandia Cowes Week.

Skandia Cowes Week has been running since 1826 and this year the event is

celebrating 180 years, making it one of the longest running sporting events

in history. This year over 1,000 boats in 37 classes are entered and over

8,500 crew, a third of which are women, are racing in the world’s biggest

international sailing regatta. Skandia, the international long-term savings

company, is celebrating its 12th year as title sponsor of the event, as part

of the Skandia Set Sail sponsorship programme.