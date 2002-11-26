Quarter-Finals Repechage – results

26/11/02

Prada Challenge – 1 V Victory Challenge – 0

Team Dennis Conner – 0 V One World Challenge – 1

Once again this is an elimination series with the losers out of the event. Commonly referred to as the second chance group, the losers of the top group, (Prada and One World), get to race against the winners of the bottom group, (Victory Challenge and Team Dennis Conner).

The winners of each of these matches goes on to meet one of the Alinghi/Oracle pair that have already advanced to the semi-finals.

To see the official results along with a table of who’s raced who go to: Official Results Table