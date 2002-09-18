Patrizio Bertelli on Inside Sailing

This month's edition of CNN's Inside Sailing programme features an interview with the head of the Prada empire, Patrizio Bertelli

Athens, Greece, the scene for the next Olympic Games, is the location of the September edition of CNN’s monthly programme, ‘Inside Sailing’.

This month’s show follows the Olympic test regatta, which assesses how prepared the hosts are for the Olympics sailing events, how construction is progressing on the Agios Kosmas sailing centre and focuses on two of Greece’s brightest hopes for sailing gold in the up-coming games, Aemilia Tsoulfa and Sofia Bekatorou. Also featured is an interview with the head of the Prada empire, Patrizio Bertelli. He talks about his love of sailing and how his team Prada plans to defend the Louis Vuitton Cup, the challenger series for the America’s Cup which starts on 1 October.

Airs Sunday 15 September at 2130, Wednesday 18 September at 1830 and Saturday 21 September at 1930 CET

Worldwide transmission times are at http://www.cnn.com/insidesailing