New boats for Italian ACC team

Two new boats for Mascalzone Latino-Capitalia Team

Italian America’s Cup challengers Mascalzone Latino-Capitalia Team will have two new boats for the 2007 ACC. The first one is expected to be ready next spring in time for the preparatory regattas in view of the 2006 competition in Valencia. The team is currently considering whether they should focus on two different or identical designs.

This choice will cost the team less than half the 64 million Euro budget earmarked together with sponsor Capitalia.

Sailing world champion Vincenzo Onorato is a real America’s cup-addict and, quoting Spike Lee he said: “You must destroy your love before it destroys you. The America’s Cup is two years away and it is too early to indulge in forecasts now. The major differences will become apparent when the new boats arrive: these boats are specifically designed for the final challenge.

“Now, the team is working hard to try and harmonise our designer’s projects with the first-hand experience of our men. It will take over one year to complete the work but we’ve got two years left. Of course, the media are eager to see positive results right now but improvements need time.”

Led by Harry Dunning, the research and development group comprises designers, scientists, and engineers. The group members all have previous America’s Cup experience. Harry Dunning has previously worked in the design studio of Bruce Farr & Associates, where he contributed to the design of Tag Heuer (1995) and Young America (2000). Furthermore, he collaborated with the Reichel/Pugh Design Group during the design of the the 2002/3 Stars & Stripes campaign.

The Mascalzone Latino Design Goup, other than Dunning, includes: Rick Harris, Chris Mairs, Joe Laiosa, Mark McCafferty, Fabrizio Marabini, Silvio Arrivabene, Will Brooks, Duncan MacLane, Marco Savelli and Giovanni Cassinari.