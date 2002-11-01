Cumulative results

Round Robin 2 – results – 1/11/02
The first number is the cumulative points scored, the second is the number of races sailed.
12 14 Alinghi Challenge
11 14 One World Challenge*
10 14 Prada Challenge
9 13 Oracle BMW Racing
7 14 Victory Challenge
7 14 GBR Challenge
6 15 Team Dennis Conner
1 15 Mascalzone Latino
1 14 Le Defi Areva
* One World will have one point deducted at the conclusion of Round Robin two.
Each boat scores one point for a win, 0 for a loss. In Round Robin one each boat sails the other once. The same applies in Round Robin two.
To see the official results along with a table of who’s raced who go to: Official Results Table