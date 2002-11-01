Cumulative results

Round Robin 2 – results – 1/11/02

The first number is the cumulative points scored, the second is the number of races sailed.

12 14 Alinghi Challenge

11 14 One World Challenge*

10 14 Prada Challenge

9 13 Oracle BMW Racing

7 14 Victory Challenge

7 14 GBR Challenge

6 15 Team Dennis Conner

1 15 Mascalzone Latino

1 14 Le Defi Areva

* One World will have one point deducted at the conclusion of Round Robin two.

Each boat scores one point for a win, 0 for a loss. In Round Robin one each boat sails the other once. The same applies in Round Robin two.

