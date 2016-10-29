On sale 12 April, in the May 2018 issue of Yachting World we explore the ever-increasing options for getting paid to go sailing around the world – and we catch up with Alex Thomson, a man who’s made a spectacular career out of racing around the world, to find out what drives him. Plus, we meet the new owner of Oyster Yachts, and find out what he has planned for the famous British brand, and continue our series on cruising with kids. News British tech entrepreneur Richard Hadida buys Oyster Yachts Jimmy Spithill joins the Luna Rossa America’s Cup team Team Scallywag loses a man overboard in Volvo Ocean Race Features

Get paid to go sailing

If you quit your job, could your skills pay for you to go sailing around the world? Elaine Bunting examines some options

A celestial voyage

Navigating by sun and stars in the electronic age is a challenge. Andy Schell describes his voyage of discovery

The man behind the suit

Alex Thomson is embarking on his fifth Vendée Globe campaign – Helen Fretter asks what drives him

North to Nova Scotia

Tom Zydler explores the intricate coastline of Canada’s Nova Scotia province to find wilderness and history in abundance

World’s coolest yachts

New series looking at the funkiest boats on the planet. First up, speed record holder Paul Larsen on the International Moth

New yachts and gear

Kraken 66 tested

Ocean cruising Kraken 66 tackles South Africa’s Cape Peninsula

New Yachts

The hottest new race boats and small, fast, fun yachts under 40ft

Practical features

Special Report

On shade and ventilation with Terysa Vanderloo

Extraordinary Boats

Thrills and spills with the SuperFoilers

5 tips: offshore fronts

Sam Davies on preparing for offshore frontal systems

Weather briefing

Chris Tibbs on southern hemisphere cyclones

Masterclass with Pip Hare

How to get the most out of AIS

Cover image

The Jeanneau 53, Kaimana, sailing off Makua Bay on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

Photo by Tor Johnson

