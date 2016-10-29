On sale 12 April, in the May 2018 issue of Yachting World we explore the ever-increasing options for getting paid to go sailing around the world – and we catch up with Alex Thomson, a man who’s made a spectacular career out of racing around the world, to find out what drives him.
Plus, we meet the new owner of Oyster Yachts, and find out what he has planned for the famous British brand, and continue our series on cruising with kids.
News
British tech entrepreneur Richard Hadida buys Oyster Yachts
Jimmy Spithill joins the Luna Rossa America’s Cup team
Team Scallywag loses a man overboard in Volvo Ocean Race
Features
Get paid to go sailing
If you quit your job, could your skills pay for you to go sailing around the world? Elaine Bunting examines some options
A celestial voyage
Navigating by sun and stars in the electronic age is a challenge. Andy Schell describes his voyage of discovery
The man behind the suit
Alex Thomson is embarking on his fifth Vendée Globe campaign – Helen Fretter asks what drives him
North to Nova Scotia
Tom Zydler explores the intricate coastline of Canada’s Nova Scotia province to find wilderness and history in abundance
World’s coolest yachts
New series looking at the funkiest boats on the planet. First up, speed record holder Paul Larsen on the International Moth
New yachts and gear
Kraken 66 tested
Ocean cruising Kraken 66 tackles South Africa’s Cape Peninsula
New Yachts
The hottest new race boats and small, fast, fun yachts under 40ft
Practical features
Special Report
On shade and ventilation with Terysa Vanderloo
Extraordinary Boats
Thrills and spills with the SuperFoilers
5 tips: offshore fronts
Sam Davies on preparing for offshore frontal systems
Weather briefing
Chris Tibbs on southern hemisphere cyclones
Masterclass with Pip Hare
How to get the most out of AIS
Cover image
The Jeanneau 53, Kaimana, sailing off Makua Bay on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.
Photo by Tor Johnson