On sale 8 February, in the March 2018 issue of Yachting World we reveal the very best new yachts for 2018, with 15 exciting new designs tried and tested by Toby Hodges.
Plus dream cruises in Canada and Norway, and essential information all parents need to know about choosing and fitting children’s lifejackets
News
Volvo Race yacht in fatal collision with fishing vessel off Hong Kong
Sydney Hobart race result upended following protest
Opposition grows to dolphin park at popular St Lucia anchorage
Recycling depot flare accident highlights a burning issue
Features
BEST YACHTS OF 2018: 15 brilliant new launches tested
Toby Hodges reviews the European Yacht of the Year nominees and winners
Off the deep end
The mysterious and tragic disappearance of solo sailor Donald Crowhurst still fascinates 50 years on, says Nic Compton
A quest to Norway
Tom Cunliffe sails to Oslo in a bid to discover if his first yacht, Saari, really was built by the legendary Colin Archer
Canada’s wild west
Suzy Carmody finds magnificent scenery, quiet anchorages and some hair-raising pilotage on the coast of British Columbia
Kids’ inflatable lifejackets
A lifejacket that suits and fits your child is vital. With the help of ten young volunteers Pip Hare puts the latest kit to the test
New yachts
Spicy 40-48ft racer-cruisers: Neo 400+, Agile 42, NMD43 and more
Practical features
Special Report
Suzy Carmody on customs and clearing
Extraordinary Boats
S&S maxi Kialoa II makes a comeback
Get out of that
Annie Lush on racing in squally conditions
Navigation briefing
Adrienne Cahalan on ocean currents
Masterclass with Pip Hare
How to anchor in a tight spot
Cover image
The Beneteau Figaro 3, one of the stars of the European Yacht of the Year awards.
Photo by Jean-Baptiste d’Enquin