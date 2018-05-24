On sale 10 May, in the June 2018 issue of Yachting World we find out what you can do to prepare for a trouble-free transatlantic? 254 skippers share their unmissable tips News Fully crewed IMOCA 60s to be next Volvo Ocean Race yachts? Shockwaves as yachtbuilder Bavaria declares insolvency Cheeki Rafiki yacht director cleared of manslaughter Features

Trouble-free transatlantic

How best to prepare for a long-distance ocean cruise? The 254 skippers who took part in the 2017 ARC reveal their top tips

Golden Globe Race lone star

Susie Goodall is one of the 19 skippers making ready for the round the world adventure of the 2018 Golden Globe

Storming back in St Barth

Bouncing back from the devastation of two hurricanes, the Caribbean island of St Barth is back up to speed

Cruising with kids

What plans and preparations do you need to take children of various ages cruising? Caspar Craven elaborates

New yachts and gear

Tested: Hanse 548

Does push-button technology mean a 50-plus footer really can be sailed easily by a couple? David Harding finds out

New Yachts

The flagship Contest 85CS and the Skeeta – a foiler for learners

New Gear

A powered reeler for tidying line tails, plus more boating gear

Practical features

Special report

Will Bruton on crewfinder services

Extraordinary boats

Chilean reed boat Viracocha III

Navigation briefing

Reading tidal streams with Mike Broughton

Masterclass with Pip Hare

How to repair sails at sea

5 Tips

Alexis Loison on how to win when racing double-handed

Cover image

Hanse 548 as featured in our boat test starting page 62.

Photo by Nico Krauss/Hanse Yachts AG

