On sale 10 May, in the June 2018 issue of Yachting World we find out what you can do to prepare for a trouble-free transatlantic? 254 skippers share their unmissable tips
News
Fully crewed IMOCA 60s to be next Volvo Ocean Race yachts?
Shockwaves as yachtbuilder Bavaria declares insolvency
Cheeki Rafiki yacht director cleared of manslaughter
Features
Trouble-free transatlantic
How best to prepare for a long-distance ocean cruise? The 254 skippers who took part in the 2017 ARC reveal their top tips
Golden Globe Race lone star
Susie Goodall is one of the 19 skippers making ready for the round the world adventure of the 2018 Golden Globe
Storming back in St Barth
Bouncing back from the devastation of two hurricanes, the Caribbean island of St Barth is back up to speed
Cruising with kids
What plans and preparations do you need to take children of various ages cruising? Caspar Craven elaborates
New yachts and gear
Tested: Hanse 548
Does push-button technology mean a 50-plus footer really can be sailed easily by a couple? David Harding finds out
New Yachts
The flagship Contest 85CS and the Skeeta – a foiler for learners
New Gear
A powered reeler for tidying line tails, plus more boating gear
Practical features
Special report
Will Bruton on crewfinder services
Extraordinary boats
Chilean reed boat Viracocha III
Navigation briefing
Reading tidal streams with Mike Broughton
Masterclass with Pip Hare
How to repair sails at sea
5 Tips
Alexis Loison on how to win when racing double-handed
Cover image
Hanse 548 as featured in our boat test starting page 62.
Photo by Nico Krauss/Hanse Yachts AG