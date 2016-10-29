On sale 8 March, in the April 2018 issue of Yachting World legendary sailor Pete Goss has an inspiring tale of moving to a bluewater life, and the adventurous new Amel 50 is put to the test.
Plus, we get behind the headlines and investigate if Britain’s big yacht builder, Oyster, can be revived after their sudden closure last month, and take a closer look at the recent spate of incidents in the Volvo Ocean Race.
News
Can Oyster be revived? Britain’s big builder went under in January. Elaine Bunting investigates how the ‘Bentley of cruising yachts’ might be saved
Crowdfunding to help Discovery Yachts develop new models
Volvo Ocean Race crew encounter abandoned yacht
Devon couple sail ‘double loop’ round Europe and North America
Features
Life in the slow lane
Round the world racer Pete Goss goes cruising with his wife Tracey in search of life at a more leisurely pace
A risk worth taking?
When do the risks of offshore racing become too high? Helen Fretter reports on recent incidents in the Volvo Ocean Race
It’s a blast
Elaine Bunting reports on an action-packed RORC Caribbean 600 offshore
Witt and wisdom
We meet controversial Volvo Ocean Race skipper David Witt
New yachts and gear
Amel 50 on test
Pip Hare finds out if Amel’s new sloop format works
New launches
Bavaria’s new C-Line range, Najad 395C, X-Yachts X49 and more
Action cams tested
Compact action cameras are some of the most practical ways of getting high quality images afloat, we test six of the latest
Practical features
Special Report
Managing power on board, with Chris Tibbs
Extraordinary Boats
Marilee, Herreshoff’s ‘Fighting Forty’ gets an incredible restoration
5 tips: pre-start routines
How pro’s get a flying race start
Navigation briefing
Chris Tibbs on understanding the jet stream
Masterclass with Pip Hare
How to anchor in remote spots
Cover image
Amel 50, a European Yacht of the Year award winner, and the first sloop from the La Rochelle yard in 20 years.
Photo by Jean-Sébastien Evrard