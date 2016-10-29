April 2018 issue

On sale 8 March, in the April 2018 issue of Yachting World legendary sailor Pete Goss has an inspiring tale of moving to a bluewater life, and the adventurous new Amel 50 is put to the test.

Plus, we get behind the headlines and investigate if Britain’s big yacht builder, Oyster, can be revived after their sudden closure last month, and take a closer look at the recent spate of incidents in the Volvo Ocean Race.

News

Can Oyster be revived? Britain’s big builder went under in January. Elaine Bunting investigates how the ‘Bentley of cruising yachts’ might be saved

Crowdfunding to help Discovery Yachts develop new models

Volvo Ocean Race crew encounter abandoned yacht

Devon couple sail ‘double loop’ round Europe and North America

Features

Life in the slow lane

Round the world racer Pete Goss goes cruising with his wife Tracey in search of life at a more leisurely pace

A risk worth taking?

When do the risks of offshore racing become too high? Helen Fretter reports on recent incidents in the Volvo Ocean Race

It’s a blast

Elaine Bunting reports on an action-packed RORC Caribbean 600 offshore

Witt and wisdom

We meet controversial Volvo Ocean Race skipper David Witt

New yachts and gear

Amel 50 on test

Pip Hare finds out if Amel’s new sloop format works

New launches

Bavaria’s new C-Line range, Najad 395C, X-Yachts X49 and more

Action cams tested

Compact action cameras are some of the most practical ways of getting high quality images afloat, we test six of the latest

Practical features

Special Report

Managing power on board, with Chris Tibbs

Extraordinary Boats

Marilee, Herreshoff’s ‘Fighting Forty’ gets an incredible restoration

5 tips: pre-start routines

How pro’s get a flying race start

Navigation briefing

Chris Tibbs on understanding the jet stream

Masterclass with Pip Hare

How to anchor in remote spots

Cover image

Amel 50, a European Yacht of the Year award winner, and the first sloop from the La Rochelle yard in 20 years.

Photo by Jean-Sébastien Evrard

