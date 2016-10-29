On sale 8 March, in the April 2018 issue of Yachting World legendary sailor Pete Goss has an inspiring tale of moving to a bluewater life, and the adventurous new Amel 50 is put to the test.

Plus, we get behind the headlines and investigate if Britain’s big yacht builder, Oyster, can be revived after their sudden closure last month, and take a closer look at the recent spate of incidents in the Volvo Ocean Race.