Would you like to work for Yachting World?

We do not often have vacancies on the editorial team so here's a rare opportunity for a keen feature writer

Yachting World is looking for a feature writer to join a lively editorial team based in London.

The successful applicant will have experience of researching and writing features of a technical and semi-technical nature and a thorough knowledge of sailing and the marine market. Job responsibilities will include writing the regular new product pages, yacht equipment features, taking part in the boat testing programme and writing test reports. In addition they will work with the editorial team on general features and news reporting and will attend and report on outside events, both for the magazine and the magazine web site, www.yachtingworld.com.

Apply in writing to the Editor, Andrew Bray, Room 2336, Kings Reach Tower, Stamford Street, London SE1 9LS, UK or by e-mail to andrew_bray@ipcmedia.com