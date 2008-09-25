World Match Tour: Frenchman on a roll

Mathew Richard has impressive first day at the Troia Portugal Match Cup

Mathew Richard from the French Match Racing Team/Team French Spirit continued his excellent form, after winning the World Tour event in Switzerland, with a storming opening day at the Troia Portugal Match Cup – winning four of his five matches.

With many of the world’s best match racing stars here sailing the SM40’s, the competition has already proven fierce in the opening flights of the Round Robin phase. Richard defeated Manual Weiller from Spain, then local hero Alvaro Marinho, Kiwi Adam Minoprio, and rising Aussie star Torvar Mirsky – finalist in the Swedish Match Cup.

However, the young Australian went on to match Richard’s winning streak in the shifty 6-8 knot breeze, taking the next four matches. In his final race of the six-man group, Mirsky shut out Manual Weiller in the closing seconds before the start gun, forcing Weiller to incur a double penalty in trying to recover his position.

The second group managed only one flight before both the wind and the light faded, when reigning World Match Racing Tour Champion and current leader, Briton Ian Williams defeated newcomer Nick Cherry in his very first Tour race.

Frenchman Seb Col showed his class defeating the hugely experienced Magnus Holmberg from Sweden in a spirited opening match.

Results:

1. Mathieu Richard (FRA), French Match Racing Team/Team French Spirit 4-1

2. Torvar Mirsky (AUS), Mirsky Racing Team 4-1

3. Damien Iehl (FRA), French Match Racing Team 3-2

4. Alvaro Marinho (POR), 2-3

5. Adam Minoprio (NZL), Emirates Team New Zealand/BlackMatch Racing 1-4

6. Manuel Weiller (ESP), 1-4

7. Ian Williams (GBR), Team Pindar 1-0

8. Paolo Cian (ITA), Team Shosholoza 1-0

9. Sebastian Col (FRA), French Match Racing Team/K-Challenge 1-0

10. Magnus Holmberg (SWE), Victory Challenge 0-1

11. Bjorn Hansen (SWE), Alandia Sailing Team Team 0-1

12. Nick Cherry (GBR), Cherry Racing 0-1

