Windsurfing returns to Bercy

The Professional Windsurfing Association brings windsurfing back indoors this coming weekend in Bercy, Paris

The Professional Windsurfing Association brings windsurfing back indoors this coming weekend in Bercy, Paris.

Fresh from the success of the indoor windsurfing competition at the London Boat Show in January, Bercy Stadium, Paris will play host to a PWA contest this weekend. With Robby Naish and Antoine Albeau already signed up to compete alongside Britain’s Nik Baker for the Euro 23000 prize the second indoor competition of the year is set to be very exciting.

Bercy was the first indoor arena to hold a windsurfing contest, in March 1990. Devised by Fred Beauchêne, many thought the concept ridiculous and the logistics of hosting an indoor windsurfing competition, impossible. The indoor events at Bercy became the highlight of the French windsurfing calendar in the early 90s with crowds going wild for the action. They finally disappeared off the tour in 1998.

The event will include slalom freestyle and jump competitions. The staduim and pool at Bercy are bigger than the London event with the capacity to seat more than 10 000 spectators. With the revival of the indoor scene for the London Boat Show this year, despite many never having sailed indoors, the young guns of windsurfing came up with the goods and broke records in the jump contest. After a few hic-cups at the start, they learned the technique and impressed spectators and judges alike. After this practice run, the Bercy contest is bound to be even more of a spectacle. For more information visit the PWA website at:www.pwatour.com.