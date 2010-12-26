Wild start to Sydney Hobart boat race

Australian maxi Wild Thing hit a spectator boat in the opening dash of Sunday's Sydney to Hobart race in a dramatic start

Storms, powerful winds and huge seas have been forecast for the ride

down Australia’s southeast coast, with two southerly fronts to buffet

the 87-strong fleet, dashing hopes of a new race record.

Wild

Thing burst into contention early, determined to set the pace after

mast problems forced it to retire last year just moments after the

starting cannon was fired, which was preceded by a devastating capsize

in 2004.

It seemed for a moment as though history might repeat

Sunday when the 30-metre maxi clipped a spectator boat six minutes into

the race.

Fortunately the damage appeared to be limited and race

organisers said skipper Grant Wharington — 2003 line honours winner –

was “back hunting the lead.”

Four-time line honours winner Wild

Oats XI led the pack out of Sydney Harbour in just under 14 minutes and

set a cracking pace down the coast, closely followed by super-maxi

Investec Loyal and Wild Thing.

Wild Oats, the current record

holder, is widely tipped to be first over the finish line late Tuesday,

while Britain’s Ran, owned by Skype founder Niklas Zennstrom, is

favoured as overall winner of the coveted handicap honours.

But

the changeable conditions mean the race is essentially anyone’s, with

the first southerly bluster to hit the fleet late Sunday followed by a

second, stronger front at dawn, bringing robust headwinds and steep,

choppy seas.

“The fleet can expect 20-30 knots,” forecaster

Michael Logan said of the evening wind change. “Monday, winds will

surge up the New South Wales coast and by 5:00pm there will be a strong

southerly for up to 12 hours,” he added.

Gales of up to 40 knots

have been tipped for the notorious Bass Strait, where yachts will

battles waves of up to five metres (16 feet).

The conditions are

not expected to be anything like the deadly 1998 edition in which five

yachts sunk and six people died, but race veteran Richard Grimes said

it would be a challenging contest.

“It will be more of a wind

game plan, especially early on. The trick is to not screw up on the

first night, or you’re gone,” said Grimes, navigator of Australia’s

Terra Firma.

“The third part of the race is the approach and

timing to the Tasmanian coast. If you can get all those things right,

then you’re in with a chance.”

The field, which includes 30

first-time starters and entries from the United States, Britain,

Russia, Italy and France, is expected to battle it out at the finish,

with winds set to drop off on Tuesday and the ocean to calm.