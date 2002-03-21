Walker makes a comeback

With a total of three wins so far in the Steinlager/Line 7 Cup event, Ian Walker and team still have a chance of making it through to the quarter finals

The two GBR Challenge teams had a tough second day on the waters of Auckland in the Steinlager/Line 7 Cup event today (21 March).

Out of his four races of the day, Ian Walker won two and lost two, giving him three wins so far with two races left in the round robin. The racing tomorrow morning will decide whether or not Walker’s team makes it through to the quarter finals. Andy Green completed five races and had no successes, ruling out the chance of his team making it through to the next round.

Luc Pilot (France), Magnus Holmberg (Sweden), Jes Gram-Hansen (Denmark) and Gavin Brady (Italy) are all assured a place in the quarter finals but the battle for the other four places depends on the racing tomorrow morning. Nobody’s fate is entirely in their own hands as there are so many possible outcome combinations from the remaining round robin races.

Results (after two day’s racing)

Ian Walker 2 wins, 2 losses

Andy Green 0 wins, 5 losses