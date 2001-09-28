VOR fleet head for warmer lighter winds

Once again there is a very open tactical situation on first leg of the Volvo Ocean Race late Friday afternoon (28 September, 2001)

Once again there is a very open tactical situation on first leg of the Volvo Ocean Race late Friday afternoon (28 September, 2001). To the west it is Assa Abloy, Tyco and News Corp with the breeze from the west, blowing with gentle 12 knots. Further to the east the duo of illbruck and Amer Sports One is experiencing 16 knots from south-west. The forecast is for the wind to change direction several times and, as the yachts are 30 miles apart, the outcome is unpredictable

Team News Corp has shown, over the last 24 hours, that it is possible to get back into the lead if you stay with your strategy and wait for the right time to climb back into the leading group. All the yachts are happy about the fair weather, which gives them the chance to warm up and dry.

The three boats behind, djuice, Amer Sports Too and Team SEB are repairing the damage on board and are trying to get back into the rhythm of strong racing.

Position Report Day 6, Time 1558

1st illbruck Challenge

2nd ASSA ABLOY Racing Team

3rd Team Tyco

4th Amer Sports One

5th News Corporation

6th Team SEB

7th djuce dragons

8th Amer Sports Two