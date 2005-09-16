Deutsche Bank wins 2005 Volvo City Sailing Championship
Last weekend saw Deutsche Bank win the 2005 Volvo City Sailing
Championship, pushing last year’s champions UBS into second place.
Set in the south of France, 13 teams from London’s financial giants and
boutique firms, including Ashurst, Atlantis Investment Management,
Barclays, Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, Finsoft, Laytons, Marshall
Wace, The Eton Group, UBS went head to head in the water, in the third
annual Volvo City Sailing Championships.
The championships were raced across six races within a two-day
programme. The JOD 35 was used as a single class race.
Tim Harrington, an equity derivatives trader at Deutsche Bank and
skipper of the winning boat, commented: “The racing was very competitive
with the start line packed at all 6 races. Any one of the top five boats
could have won the championship, we’re coming back next year to defend
our title!”
The Volvo boat threw down the gauntlet to the City competition by
arriving with both Olympian and current Star European Champion Steve
Mitchell and Volvo Ocean Race skipper Lisa McDonald. Their efforts
brought Volvo to fourth place.