Deutsche Bank wins 2005 Volvo City Sailing Championship

Last weekend saw Deutsche Bank win the 2005 Volvo City Sailing

Championship, pushing last year’s champions UBS into second place.

Set in the south of France, 13 teams from London’s financial giants and

boutique firms, including Ashurst, Atlantis Investment Management,

Barclays, Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, Finsoft, Laytons, Marshall

Wace, The Eton Group, UBS went head to head in the water, in the third

annual Volvo City Sailing Championships.

The championships were raced across six races within a two-day

programme. The JOD 35 was used as a single class race.

Tim Harrington, an equity derivatives trader at Deutsche Bank and

skipper of the winning boat, commented: “The racing was very competitive

with the start line packed at all 6 races. Any one of the top five boats

could have won the championship, we’re coming back next year to defend

our title!”

The Volvo boat threw down the gauntlet to the City competition by

arriving with both Olympian and current Star European Champion Steve

Mitchell and Volvo Ocean Race skipper Lisa McDonald. Their efforts

brought Volvo to fourth place.