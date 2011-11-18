Virbac-Paprec 3 win Transat Jacques Vabre

New monohull record set on transatlantic race

Friday 18th November:

Jean-Pierre Dick and Jérémie Beyou crossed the finish line of the tenth edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre at 08h 15mn 54s, UTC/GMT this Friday morning, or 02h 15mn 54s local time on the finish line in Puerto Limon, Costa Rica. The French duo set a new monohull record for the race course from Le Havre- Puerto Limon. They improve the previous 2009 record by one hour and seven minutes.

The two men hugged each other, Dick now a three times winner of this

race and twice winner of the double handed Barcelona World Race round

the world. He is unbeaten in IMOCA Open 60 double handed races. Local

Caribbean bands greeted the winners of the 2011 edition in the very

early hours of the morning.



Their elapsed time is 15d 18h 15mn 54 secs Their average speed course

on the theoretical course of 4730 miles is 12.51 knots. They have

traveled 5167 miles on the water at an average speed of 13.66 knots.

The team reflect on their physical condition at the finish:

Jérémie: “We realized after 8 days of racing that we had not

even eaten half the food for the first week. We had not eaten much, not

slept much. We caught up with food the food and then physically, it’s

okay, because we did not stop to maneuver. Strength wise physically, is

has moved on, developed. Now, there was pressure all the time. Even

when we ended up with a little ahead, we wanted to keep moving ahead of

Hugo Boss. And we do not relent!”

Jean-Pierre: “What Jérémie says is true. We had a good

preparation. Even when we were really pressed, it was difficult, we

managed to stay on top of it. We continued to carefully analyze the

weather to make clear decisions and that is down to fitness. And that’s

important given the intensity of the races we are in now.”

Photo courtesy: A Courcoux

