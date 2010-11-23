Velux 5 Oceans: Brit skipper finishes

After 36 days at sea, Briton Chris Stanmore-Major completes the first ocean sprint of the Velux 5 Oceans

Chris Stanmore-Major became the fourth skipper to complete the first ocean sprint of the Velux 5 Oceans solo round the world yacht race. After 36 days and 44 minutes at sea, the 33-year-old from the Isle of Wight crossed the finish line in Cape Town at 16:44 local time.

Chris, known by his nickname CSM, sailed 7,849 nautical miles on his 60ft ocean racing yacht Spartan at an average speed of 9.08 knots on the gruelling sprint from La Rochelle in France. It was a huge accomplishment for CSM – an experienced ocean yachtsman but a newcomer to singlehanded ocean racing.

“I’m pretty jubilant to be here,” said CSM, arriving at the North Wharf at the Victoria and Alfred Waterfront. “Sailing 7,800 nautical miles on your own in the first leg of the Velux 5 Oceans is a pretty big challenge and it’s one I’ve now completed. There have been some challenges but we – me and Spartan – have made our way through them. I knew it was going to be a learning curve and it was.”

“I made lots of mistakes but I managed to come back from them and continue on. It’s been hugely challenging but the boat’s lasted pretty well. I think she can be quicker but I’ve got to be a bit smarter. I’m just very pleased to be in.”

CSM joined the Velux 5 Oceans line up less than two months after completing the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race in which he skippered a 68ft yacht with an 18-strong crew of amateur sailors. His first foray into solo ocean racing was a baptism of fire which began moments after the starting gun on 17 October, minor breakages onboard his Eco 60 Spartan hampering his start.

After shooting up into second place behind American race leader Brad Van Liew as he crossed the Bay of Biscay, CSM chose to hug the coast of Portugal and paid the price when he was becalmed for several days, allowing Polish ocean racer Gutek and Canadian rival Derek Hatfield to slip past.

Then, a week after the start, the fitting holding the massive spinnaker to the front of Spartan shattered and the giant sail flew up in the air, attached only by one rope at the top of the 28-metre high mast. It was the second time the fitting had broken in two days and it caused substantial damage to Spartan. Recovering the sail from the water took CSM several exhausting hours.

After passing the Equator Chris turned his attentions to hunting down third placed Derek Hatfield, and at one point was just 100 nautical miles behind. It was a close fight right until the end of the leg, with Derek arriving in Cape Town just over 48 hours ahead of CSM.

“The prospect of hot food is a nice one,” CSM added. “My gas stove stopped working a week ago so I haven’t had hot food for seven days – I’ve been warming things up on the engine! Beer is tasting good right now too so I’m looking forward to having another one, a steak, a salad and some chill-out time.”

Ocean sprint 1:

Brad Van Liew finished November 14, 28 days, 1 hour, 51 minutes

Gutek finished November 17, 31 days, 6 hours, 3 minutes

Derek Hatfield finished November 20, 33 days, 22 hours and 37 minutes

Chris Stanmore-Major finished 36 days, 0 hours and 44 minutes

Belgian ocean racer Christophe Bullens has approximately 2,700 nautical miles left to sail.

