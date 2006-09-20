TP52s rock in Ibiza

Mutua Madrilena leading opening race at Breitling MedCup TP52 championship in Ibiza 20/9/06

The start of the final series of the Breitling MedCup TP52 championship in now underway in Ibiza with series leader Peter de Ridder and team aboard Mutua Madrilena currently leading the 20-boat fleet.

News this afternoon (1200) from Ibiza shows that while Mutua Madrileña has established a good lead in the light airs on the 25-30 mile coastal race up the coast to Benicasim, there’s a close battle developing between Bribon and the Roberto Bermudez skippered Caixa – currently battling for overall third/fourth position with Siemens (skippered by Ian Walker). Bribon is holding on to second.

More news when we have it.