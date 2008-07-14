TP52 ‘cam’ sinks during X Trophy S.M. Reina-Copa Rolex

After taking on water from the bow, it didn't take long for the TP52 to sink. See photo.

The leader during the three days of competition – TAU Andalusia – has finally captured the Trophy. The Andalusian boat secures its first triumph in this regatta and this class since 2005 when it competed in the IMS 600 class.

The sad note of the day has been the sinking of the Cam in front of El Saler. Taking in water from the bow during the final race, the situation got worse very quickly, and in spite of all efforts and assistance from the fleet and race committee, the boat sank. Luckily there were no injuries; the crew were all rescued safely.

Near Miss, the Swiss GP42 yacht flying the colors of the Societe Nautique de Geneve, dominated the 3rd event of the Quebramar GP42 Cup. After a total of 7 races the Swiss came first, followed by Roma GP42.2 and AIRIS. DesafIo is still leading the Quebramar GP42 Cup but Near Miss grabs 2nd place from AIRIS.

Podium positions:

TP 52

1. Tau Ceramica AndalucIa, Jose M. Torcida, 9 points

2. CAM, Luis Doreste, 13

3. ONO, Inaki Castaner, 14

GP 42

1. Near Miss, Bertrand Pace, 14

2. Roma GP 42.2, Paolo Cian, 22

3. Airis, Sandro Montefusco, 23

ORC 670

1. Navantia, Jesus Pintos, 11

2. Vindio, Fernando Pombo, 12

3. Tuvvik XIV, Javier Serrano, 13

ORC 570

1. Telefonica, Axel Rodger, 11

2. Icaro, Carles RodrIguez, 12

3. Power Plate-Hempel, Gustavo MartInez, 12