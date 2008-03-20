Team GBR build on strong start

Little wind brings little change to leader boards in Palma 20/3/08

There was little change to the results in the 39th Trofeo Princesa Sofia MAPFRE in Mallorca after day three of racing. The light conditions that have been prevailing since the start were present again for most of the classes. The British team have continued to build on their strong start, but with strong wind expected tomorrow, spectators could see some upsets in the rankings and different faces moving into the top ten.

In the Finn fleet Ben Ainslie increased his lead with a fourth place and a win while the rest of the fleet had mixed results. The shifty winds were hard to read on the Finn course, racing on the eastern corner of the bay.

The top three remain unchanged in the Laser class with Paul Goodison and Nick Thompson scoring similar points. Rasmus Mygren (SWE), who was reinstated to third place in Monday’s race, suffered from the shifty conditions to finish 12th in the first race and win the second.

Nick Dempsey, RS:X men division, is being threatened by Italian Fabian Heidegger, now on equal points with the World number three. Shahar Zubari (ISR) is only one-point behind them in third.

The Russian teams are still leading the Yngling fleet and are now on equal points, but regatta defenders Sally Barkow, Carrie Howe and Debbie Capozzi (USA), and World Champions Sarah Ayton, Sarah Webb and Pippa Wilson, are also on equal scores only two points behind.

“We’ve spent quite a lot of time working on our downwind speed and have made big improvements there,” explained Ayton. “There’s an Olympic sized fleet here, so it means different tactics and getting used to having a bit more space than at a bigger event such as the Worlds. But the team are sailing well together – every day we’re learning and that’s where we need to be at this stage of the cycle.”

For a full list of results, visit www.trofeoprincesasofia.org