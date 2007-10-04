Suzuki sponsors La Solitaire

Suzuki to sponsor La Solitaire in three-year deal 4/10/07

Suzuki has signed as main sponsor of La Solitaire for the next three years, an event they have supported since 2006.

Suzuki France and Groupe Le Figaro have signed a partnership deal for 2008, 2009 and 2010. The race therefore calls itself once again La Solitaire du Figaro and introduces a new event logo with the main sponsor, Suzuki.

Yukata Higashikubo, President of Suzuki France and Francis Morel, the General Manager for the Groupe Le Figaro, are pleased to announce this partnership that will come into play for the 39th edition of La Solitaire du Figaro in 2008.

Francis Morel – General Manager for the Groupe Le Figaro – commented: “We are happy to associate our brand, Suzuki Automobiles, to such a prestigious and demanding event like La Solitaire du Figaro and to be able to contribute to this race that brings together the most remarkable of sailors. We are sure that this partnership with a race of such high competitive level will allow us to develop the brand identity with the general public.

“Suzuki is a company that is growing at a great rate in France so we are particularly proud to have chosen La Solitaire du Figaro to further build the image. The Groupe Le Figaro carries the brand’s partnership with pride and enthusiasm with the highlight being the 40th anniversary of the race in 2009.”

The course route for the 2008 edition of La Solitaire du Figaro race will be announced on the 29 November 2007. The next day the first skippers will be able to register their entry at La Solitaire stand at the Salon Nautique de Paris.