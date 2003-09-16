Splash nationals

David Jessop won last weekend's Splash national championship

The Splash national championship was held at the Blackwater Sailing Club near Maldon on the river Blackwater in Essex on 13-14 September. An Olympic-type course was set in the estuary off Northey Island. Forty-one competitors entered including several from Holland.

Sailing conditions on Saturday brought blue skies, with a light easterly breeze growing from Force 2-4.

In the first race Steyn Schiltkamp (NED) led at the first mark from Mark Bonsink (NED) with David Jessop (GBR) lying close in third place. There was an interesting, close-fought battle between these three throughout the three laps of the race, being won on the line by David Jessop. First girl home was Hannah Young (GBR).

The wind increased for the second race, with Hannah Young (GBR) getting a good start, rounding the first mark in fifth place, having been caught out by the tide favouring the port-hand side of the course. Steyn took advantage of the tidal conditions and won from Renske van Riel (NED) with Mark in third, David in seventh and Hannah being first girl home.

For the third race the wind had increase to nearly Force 4 and the tide was slacking. Rinse Ubbink (NED) took advantage of these changes and won from Joep Doodeward (NED) and Mark, with James Large (GBR) in seventh and Louise Clayton (GBR) first girl home.

Sunday saw similar weather conditions with a steady Force 2-3 from the east again. Only two races were held to enable the strong Dutch contingent to catch their ferry. The first race started with very little bias to the line. Most people started at the starboard end of the line but the tide favoured those who were brave enough to start at the port end, all these reaching the first mark with a clear lead. Steyn took the lead from Mark in the closing stages of the race with Rix Dykstra (NED) third and David Jessop fourth. Hannah was again first girl home.

The last race saw similar conditions with the tide favouring the port-hand side of the course, this was still catching out various sailors, Rik van Loo (NED) winning from Mark and Hylke, James being first British boat home and Tally Watson (GBR) first girl.

Winner of the event was Steyn Schiltkamp (NED), second place went to Mark Bonsink (NED), third was Hylke Dykstra (NED) with David Jessop (GBR) fourth and winning the UK national championship. James Large (GBR) in seventh finished second in the UK championship and Hannah Young (GBR) in 13th was first girl.