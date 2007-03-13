Sail 4 Cancer at Dartmouth regatta

Britannia Corporate Events is offering places at Dartmouth Royal Regatta in aid of Sail 4 Cancer 13/3/07

Britannia Corporate Events has teamed up with Sail 4 Cancer to create a fun initiative for individuals to raise funds for the charity.

The company is offering the chance to be part of a crew on a Beneteau Distinction 40.7 for Dartmouth Royal Regatta 2007 from 30 August – 1 September. With everything provided from a professional skipper and 1st mate down to all wet weather gear and safety equipment, plus crew training on the day prior to the start of the event, this is an ideal way to participate fully in a thrilling and historic regatta.

The cost of the package is £695 per person – 10 percent of this fee will be donated directly to Sail 4 Cancer to help their work improving the quality of life for those living with cancer.

For more information go to www.sail4cancer.org.