RS700 makes its debut at the London Boat Show

If you’re the sort of person who thinks LCD’s RS600 is the ultimate trapeze singlehander, you aint seen nothin’ yet!

The new RS700 singlehanded, 15ft 5inch trapeze skiff with its 166sq asymmetric spinnaker making its debut at the London Boat Show, is enough to give any adrenaline-starved whizz-kid plenty to chew on!

While the design concept is far from new, with the likes of Devoti Sailing’s Musto Performance Skiff which was launched, and tested last year by sailpower.com, and the John Gibson-designed MXRay, already on the market, LDC believe they’re on to a winner with their new beast.

‘A lot of performance singlehanded sailors are looking for that extra downwind excitement,’ said LDC’s Martin Wadhams, ‘and we’ve designed the boat to provide just that without compromising on handleability. She’s actually far easier to sail than the RS600.’ Because the designers have worked hard to produce a performance boat that you sit in rather than on, the decks are relatively deep and positively angular. The cockpit is uncluttered with just the three major control lines (kicking strap, cunningham and outhaul) led out to the wings.

Unlike the RS600 with its powerful, fully -battened rig, the RS700 sports a ‘soft’ rig (short battens) and, in an effort to keep the power low down in the sail, has relatively little roach with a long foot. Everything about the boat is light including the carbon-fibre Superspar mast and boom, and the overall sailing weight is 79kg.

