Pink and Weeks take charge of 29er nationals

John Pink and Tom Weeks had an excellent day on the racecourse yesterday which leaves them at the top of the scoreboard going in to the last few days

The third and final day of gold and silver fleet qualification at the Gul 29er nationals took place in sunshine and light winds off Plym Yacht Club yesterday (14 August).

John Pink and Tom Weeks had stunning day on the racecourse and now lead the championship. They will go into the final series taking their first place with them. Hot on their heels will be the new team of Ed Clayson and Jonny Marshall who also had a very successfull day.

Top all girl team is Jenny Marks and Jemmima Marshall in eighth place. The Danish sister and brother Helle and Lars Orum-Nielson have also sailed an impressive series showing consitancy through the wind range.

The final two days racing now takes place with the fleets now split into Gold and Silver.

Results (after 10 races)

1st 543, JOHN PINK/TOM WEEKS (STOKES BAY/HILL HEAD) 2, 2, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 25 (9pts)

2nd 011, EDD CLAYSON/JONNY MARSHALL (GRAFHAM WATER SC) 10, 2, 3, 5, 2, 3, 2, 1, 1, 1 (15pts)

3rd 15, ALEX HOPSON/NICK MURPHY (BOUGH BEECH SC) 3, 1, 2, 1, 4, 25, 3, 12, 6, 2 (22pts)

4th 551, HELLE ORUM NIELSEN/LARS ORUM NIELSEN (SKAERBEK BADEZLU) 1, 3, 1, 7, 2, 8, 6, 2, 9, 4 (26pts)

5th equal 022, STEVE WILSON/JOHN GARTH (SUNDERLAND YC) 2, 3, 3, 5, 3, 9, 9, 5, 5, 9 (35pts)

5th equal 339, OLIVIER VIDAL/IAN MARTIN (BOWMOOR SC) 1, 6, 7, 6, 10, 6, 6, 4, 3, 3 (35pts)

7th 349, CHRIS CATT/NIKKI CATT (DOWNS SC) 12, 12, 6, 12, 3, 7, 3, 3, 2, 1 (37pts)

8th 173, JENNY MARKS/JEMIMA MARSHALL (NORTHAMPTON SC) 7, 4, 2, 3, 5, 5, 5, 7, 25, 10 (38pts)

9th 611, TIM PAUL/HANNAH STODEL (WARSASH SC) 10th 21, TOM JEFFCOTE/MATT GRIER (NOTTS COUNTY SC) 6, 6, 4, 2, 17, 11, 2, 9, 12, 3 (43pts)

11th equal 401 THOMAS DAWSON/MARTIN BOATMAN (SUNDERLAND YC) 13, 9, 10, 3, 7, 2, 10, 2, 7, 4 (44pts)

11th equal 489, JOHN GIMSON/JAMES APPLEBY (RUDYARD LAKE SC) 6, 5 , 6, 14, 1, 13, 1, 6, 13, 6 (44pts)