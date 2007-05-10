OK world rankings

The OK Dinghy World Rankings just published puts Danish sailor ahead of British 10/5/07

In a bizarre twist of mathematics, Jørgen Lindhardtsen (DEN) has taken the

top spot on the OK Dinghy World Rankings, knocking double and reigning world

champion Nick Craig (GBR) off the number one position for the first time

since the list was created two years ago. While Lindhardtsen has raced most

of the qualifying regattas in the past 12 months, Craig has been

concentrating on the Finn and has only competed in two regattas since the

last world championship in Australia in February 2006.

After solid performances at the past two world championships and a second

place at the New Zealand Nationals and Interdominions in Wellington in March

of 2007, Steve McDowell (NZL) has climbed four places to second overall.

Roger Blasse (AUS) remains in fourth place yet again after winning his ninth Australian

national title at Adelaide over Easter.

However, despite these three regattas seeming to favour the Antipodean

sailors, it is the Europeans who are making the advances. Terry Curtis (GBR)

moves from 15th to 11th, Thomas Hansson-Mild (SWE) from 22nd to 16th and

Mogens Johansen (DEN) from 27th to 19th.

The next list to be released in June will include the Spring Cup at

Medemblik and Kiel Week and should bring a few new names to the top 20 as

the class prepares for what is expected to be its most competitive World

Championship for many years in Leba, Poland during July, where the OK Dinghy

will be celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Rankings

1 Jorgen Lindhartdsen DEN 926.03 14

2 Steve McDowell NZL 871.91 7

3 Nick Craig GBR 843.35 9

4 Roger Blassé AUS 814.22 5

5 Greg Wilcox NZL 813.15 11

6 Mark Perrow NZL 786.68 8

7 Alistair Deaves NZL 759.76 8

8 Karl Purdie NZL 739.30 6

9 Jesper Petersen DEN 739.12 10

10 Andre Blasse AUS 733.57 7

11 Terry Curtis GBR 691.21 7

12 Robert Deaves GBR 677.66 7

13 Russell Wood NZL 668.86 6

14 Hans Elkjaer SWE 613.27 9

15 Jon Fish GBR 613.23 8

16 Thomas Hanson-Mild SWE 609.76 8

17 Mike Williams AUS 605.70 4

18 Peter Horne AUS 597.36 4

19 Mogens Johansen DEN 563.95 10

20 Joe Porebski NZL 561.04 6