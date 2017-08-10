Ocean cruising experts share their sailing knowledge

The World Cruising Club is hosting a series of forums this autumn, where ocean cruising experts will be trying to inspire sailors to extend their boundaries

Ocean cruising experts and ARC sailors will be giving practical preparation advice for an offshore passage at a series of forums this September and October.

The sailing rally organisers, World Cruising Club (WCC), will be hosting the events which aim to inspire sailors to extend their offshore cruising boundaries.

Each forum will feature a panel of experienced bluewater cruisers sharing their personal experiences of sailing offshore passages and living on board, together with industry professionals giving their own practical top tips.

The objective is to share their knowledge and experience in a friendly and informative way and audience members are encouraged to participate and to ask questions.

During the two-hour forums, the cruising experts will discuss the planning and preparation required for ocean cruising, with special emphasis on WCC rallies including the ARC, Caribbean 1500 and World ARC.

Topics covered include preparing a boat, selecting equipment, sail handling, life on board, crew management, route planning and weather.

Anyone interested in sailing off across the oceans, whether planning for the future or almost ready to set-sail, is welcome to attend.

Space for each forum is limited, and those wishing to attend are encouraged to sign up in advance.

“Listening to the panels wealth of experience in blue water cruising was very inspirational,” said Geoff Holden who attended one of WCC’s Ocean Sailing Forums at the Southampton Boat Show in 2016.

“It gave us the required nudge and confidence to get on with our boats essential upgrade,” added Holden, who is currently preparing his boat for a transatlantic crossing with the ARC this November, and then plans to continue into the Pacific.

In addition of Ocean Sailing Forums, specific sessions are also planned for those wishing to find out about World Cruising Club’s circumnavigation rally, World ARC.

A special Cruising in Portugal seminar, supported by Marina de Lagos, will also be held.

ARC organisers World Cruising Club will also be on hand following each forum to answer questions about the world’s most popular cruising rallies and all aspects of preparing to go bluewater cruising.

The forums in the UK will be held during the Southampton Boat Show, while the events in the USA will take place during the Annapolis Boat Shows.

Full details of each forum, including venue, times and registration can be found at the World Cruising Club’s website.

In Southampton, UK:

Ocean Sailing Forum – Saturday 16 September, 10:00 – 12:00 at the Harbour Lights Picturehouse

Cruising Portugal Seminar – Saturday 23 September, 09:00 – 11:00 at the Grand Harbour Hotel

World ARC Presentation includes Lunch – Saturday 23 September, 12:00 – 14:00 at the Grand Harbour Hotel

In Annapolis, USA:

World ARC Presentation includes Breakfast – Friday 6 October, 08:30 – 10:30 at the Federal House

Ocean Sailing Forum – Saturday 7 October, 09:00 – 11:30 at the Loews Annapolis Hotel