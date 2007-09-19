National 12s at Up River

A fleet of 20 National 12s turned out for the late season open meeting at Up River YC on the River Crouch 19/9/07

A fleet of 20 National 12s (including 9 boats from Up River – a 100 per cent turnout!) competed in the two-race no discard open meeting on Saturday 15 September.

The first race started in a light breeze, with a short beat followed by a long run against the tide. This leg saw lots of place changing with Gerry Ledger crewed by Liz Ross pulling out a small lead. In the more open sections of the river, Paul and Freya Pelling overtook Gerry when the wind filled in sufficiently for a marginal planing reach. The wind died away again for the long beat back to the finish, with the Pellings pulling away to easily win from John Meadowcroft crewed by Charlotte Stewart and Ledger.

The second race saw Pelling make a clear start to immediately pull away into a good lead from Fran Gifford and Sophie Mackley. Behind these two was a closely fought group led by Ian Gore and Frankie Turley. Fran moved up to challenge Pelling and then overtook him when he hit a mark and had to re-round. Gifford held the lead with Pelling finishing second and Gore third.

Overall Results

1st Paul and Freya Pelling – Up River YC

2nd Fran Gifford and Sophie Mackley – Aldeburgh YC

3rd John Meadowcroft and Charlotte Stewart – Henley SC

4th Caroline Martin and S Childs – Burghfield SC

First Admirals Cup

Gerry Ledger and Liz Ross – Up River YC