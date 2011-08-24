Mini Diary:Getting it right

Pip Hare prepares for the Mini Transat

Wednesday 24th August







It’s been time to slow down a bit. I am all at some crazy speed, trying to get as many jobs done in a short a time as possible so I can get out on the water with my new sails from Parker and Kay East; but it’s not the right way to go about things.







There is a ‘Zero’ at the end of the dock, just in front of the gangway when I walk down to the boat.







The Zero is a series boat, interesting because it has a Cathedral rig; this is where the top spreaders are bigger than the bottom spreaders, with separate shrouds, which allow a large genoa with a good inboard sheeting lead.







This zero looks in good condition, it arrived with the owner the other day and we helped him put his mast up, stepping it using two other mini rigs.







The boat is sponsored, by whom I am not sure but the logo on the side of the boat says, ‘Get it Right’.







It’s good that this boat is there, because it has really made me think and really put the brakes on.







Yes, it’s true; I want to go sailing, I feel that every waking hour I should be out there, melding with my boat and becoming happy to be at sea.







But there are jobs to be done, and these jobs need to be done well., which means doing them slowly.







So I have backed off the gas and in the last couple of days I have installed my new EFOY fuel cell from UPS systems one of my new trade sponsors, I have also installed the extra loud and annoying alarm made by Andrew Wood of solo sails, who a mini sailor himself has a first hand idea of just how easy it is not to wake up.







Every wire I have installed has been soldered first, then pulled and twisted to check the strength of the connection.







In installing the fuel cell I have had to re-sight a compass, and with that drill new holes and properly fill old ones; snip cable ties, and re-secure them in better places, rather than just adding more.







I have noticed loose or corroded electrics on the way and put them right.







This little boat is going to Brazil; it’s a long way and there may be some rough water to cross in the interim.







I need it to hold together. I need it to work as hard as I will be; so as much as the inside of me is screaming that the breeze is great, the harbour entrance is just there and I should be sailing; the head on my shoulders is staying calm, looking at the Zero as I head back and forth to my van; getting it right.