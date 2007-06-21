Laser SB3 Europeans – day two

Geoff Carveth retains lead after day two of the VW Touareg Laser SB3 European Championship in Weymouth 21/6/07

Another great day of strong breezes and sunshine greeted the 77 boats competing in the Laser SB3 European Championship at the Weymouth and Portland Sailing Academy yesterday.

After an hour’s postponement in the morning and some discussion about the forecast and as to whether racing should take place in Portland Harbour or Weymouth Bay, racing commenced at about midday out in Weymouth Bay. Southerly winds of 15-20 knot and a 2m swell guaranteed fantastic racing with exhilarating down-wind legs.

Geoff Carveth in Palava continued his consistent top-form with a 1, 4, 1 in his three races sailed. Marshall King in Into the Blue is snapping at Geoff’s heels, scoring 2, 3, 1, with 8 points overall to Geoff’s 5.

Glenn Bourke was back on form after his gear failure the previous day and is currently sitting in 3rd place overall with 10 points.

Today is the last day of flight races which will split the competitors into two fleets – Gold and Silver – where they will compete for the ultimate European Champion Crown on Friday.