Laser 3000s at Langstone

The final event in the Phoenix Marine Laser 3000 Class Travellers Trophy Series took place as part of Langstone SC’s Asymmetric Open over the weekend of 1-2 October. The 3000s raced as part of the handicap fleet, which they were pleased to win overall.

Saturday saw twice the forecast amount of wind averaging Force 4-5 from the north-west, with lulls to the top end of a Force 3 to tempt bold moves and gusts of up to 6 to punish them! Tony Hunt and Suzanne Hall managed to win both races that day by simply focussing on survival, while Paul and Vicky Noble were forced to pull out after a professional repair carried out to their boat prior to the weekend failed.

Sunday saw more moderate winds but lively enough to ensure a swim for many, though the cold of the northerly was again offset by plentiful sunshine. Hunt and Hall scored sufficient firsts for a clean sheet after a discard, while Graham and Ben Blake scored consistently in all races to pick up second spot overall in the 3000s, consolidating their third place in the Series.

At the prizegiving, in addition to the prizes for the open, the impressive new trophy specially commissioned in Egypt and donated by Phoenix Marine was presented for the first time.

Overall Results

1. 3448 Tony Hunt and Suzanne Hall (Wilsonian SC)

2. 3302 Rob Leigh and Dave Holliday/others (Leigh and Lowton SC)

3. 3085 Graham and Ben Blake (Queen Mary SC)

Masters’ Trophy: Rob Leigh and Dave Holliday

Juniors’ Trophy: Tom Riley and Luc/Christian Hands (Devon Schools SA)

Youth Trophy: David Matthews and Vicky Evans (Devon Schools SA)