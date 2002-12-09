The final day’s racing took place yesterday in some of the best winds of the week

The last day of the King’s Cup Regatta in Phuket saw windspeeds of 10-12knots allowing the final race to take place. A general recall in the racing class saw Hannes Waimer’s, Jativa take first, with Neil Pryde’s Hi-Fidelity, (last year’s winner) coming a close second and Frank Pong’s 77ft Jelik third.

But having battled it out throughout the week the overall class winners finished just seconds apart in the final scores. Peter Ahern’s Malaysian yacht, Yo just swiped first in the series from Robert Elliot’s Linklater’s Mandrake who came second.

In Premier Cruising class series, David Bailey’s Hocux Pocux finished first and John Wardill’s Australian Maid second after both finished with equal points.

In the Multihull class Mark Pesott’s Summersalt was back on form as in previous years coming first with Tony Lough’s Securicor or Fine Pitch second and last year’s winners Cedar Swan third. z The Final Awards ceremony at the Kata Beach Resort closed what has been a successful but varied regatta for competitors..

For final class series results log on to www.kingsup.com