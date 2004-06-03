Jury appointed for America’s Cup 2007

AC Management announce the Jury for the 32nd America's Cup

As per the Protocol for the 32nd America’s Cup, the five members of the Jury have been appointed by the Société Nautique de Genève, and the Golden Gate Yacht Club (representing the Challengers Commission).

The members of the Jury are:

Gabrielle Kaufmann-Kohler (SUI)

Graham McKenzie (NZL)

Henry Menin (ISV)

David Tillet (AUS)

Bryan Willis (GBR), Chairman

The Jury for the 32nd America’s Cup will have broad responsibilities for dispute resolution in the areas of racing disputes normally handled by an International Jury appointed under Appendix M of the Racing Rules of Sailing, and some commercial disputes that may arise between persons or entities under the Jury’s jurisdiction.