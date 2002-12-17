Jersey leads Clipper fleet

As the Clipper 2002 fleet form into three distinct groups, it’s all change at the top

As the Clipper 2002 fleet form into three distinct groups, it’s all change at the top. Having been a close second behind front-runner Liverpool Clipper, Jersey took the lead yesterday afternoon albeit by the slimmest of margins. Jersey Clipper’s new skipper, Simon Rowell, and his crew will be pleased to see that this morning’s position reports show them still at the front of the fleet.

London Clipper also did well, overtaking Hong Kong to move into third place. The surprise however, is that despite London’s third place, Hong Kong are back up to second this morning, a mere four and a half miles behind Jersey.

The wind is currently Force 5 but the fleet is heading into an area where not only is the wind forecast to ease considerably, but where the conditions can be very localised, with a mile or so giving potentially very different winds.

Latest Positions (04:00, 17 December 2002)

Pos Yacht Distance to Finish

1 Jersey 608.04 (nautical miles)

2 Hong Kong 612.61

3 London 616.82

4 Bristol 618.89

5 Liverpool 621.67

6 Glasgow 622.33

7 New York 632.04

8 Cape Town 632.75