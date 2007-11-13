Illusion Guy Fawkes Trophy

Mark Downer wins Illusion Guy Fawkes meeting at Bembridge this weekend 13/11/07

A fleet of 24 boats competed for the Guy Fawkes Trophy at Bembridge in tantalisingly close racing over a weekend that started with strong and blustery weather, but finished in light and shifty conditions.

Saturday’s three races took place in a west-north-westerly of 12-22 knots, he conditions clearly suiting Mark Downer, who took three straight firsts. Bruce Huber was close behind with two seconds until gear failure forced him to retire from the third race. With two thirds and a fourth, Raymond Simonds was also showing great form and James Axtell climbed onto the podium, finishing second in the final race.

Despite having failed to fit go-faster wheels, Edmund Peel was going particularly well on Sunday, taking honours in the first race, followed by Jo Downer second and husband Mark third.

The passage of a cold front immediately after the second race saw a 45-degree wind shift, calling for a swift relaying of the course. The wind faded to just five knots behind the front, necessitating a quick change of gear. Rupert Holmes found these conditions more to his liking, finishing second, and Jo scored another podium finish in third, although neither was able to keep pace with Raymond.

Overall Results

1 Mark Downer (7 points)

2 Raymond Simonds (16 points)

3 Edmund Peel (17 points)

4 Bruce Huber (18 points)

5 Rupert Holmes (29 points)

6 Piers Thomas (29 points)