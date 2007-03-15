Fontenoy completes global voyage

Maud Fontenoy finishes solo global challenge under jury rig 15/3/07

French yachtswoman Maud Fontenoy whose yacht L’Oreal suffered a broken mast just days from the finish of her global sailing challenge, has completed her voyage under jury rig.

Fontenoy who set off on her westabout, L’oreal-sponsored global sailing challenge aboard her aluminium-built yacht from Reunion Island last October dismasted while 900 miles from the Australian coast while heading towards the Reunion finish line.

She managed to erect a jury rig and yesterday at 1121 GMT succeeded in completing her 21,300-mile voyage which took a total of 150 days, 23 hours and 48 minutes.