Dubois Naval Architects Ltd goes into liquidation

The leading design firm set up by Ed Dubois in 1977 has closed and gone into liquidation, with its assets being sold through auction.

Following the death of world-renowned British designer Ed Dubois last year, we are saddened to report that Dubois Naval Architects has closed and gone into liquidation. Its assets including the iconic company name, its drawings and designs are being sold through auctioneers Marriott & Co, with the auction ending as we went to press on the 28 February.

The two largest assets are the goodwill of the company, its name and intellectual property, and its works in progress – which principally involves the 58m sloop dubbed ‘The Beast’, currently in build at Royal Huisman and due to launch later this year.

Now named Ngoni, her initial nickname was a clever way to bring attention to the 58.15m/190ft project, a slender ocean-going fast cruiser, and one with a contemporary, progressive design. The aluminium hull and deck in build will have a carbon rig, rigging and rudder and a lifting keel. The trunk for the latter is milled from solid aluminium to support close to 100 tonnes of fin and lead bulb weight.

The purchaser of this particular lot would need to be a proficient naval architect capable of finalising the design, which includes overseeing the launch, seatrials and stability tests – and would therefore receive the final payment due from the owner of the project.

The goodwill assets contained in Lot 1 include the original Dubois designs and drawings, the potential for future royalty payments and the company’s domain name, websites, branding and marketing etc. Further lots for sale include the models of past Dubois designs, the office equipment and a RIB.

Ed Dubois lost his battle with cancer last March at the age of 63. Senior designer Peter Bolke, a member of the Dubois team for 24 years, became the managing director of the company Dubois founded in 1977.

Malcolm McKeon, who worked with Ed Dubois since the foundation of the company through to 2012, said: “I was very sorry to hear that Dubois Naval Architects has gone into liquidation. I have fond memories of my 30 years with the company, designing some of the most impressive superyachts on the water today. Although the company now ceases to trade the name shall certainly play an important part in our industry’s history.”

Online bidding is available at www.marriottco-auctions.co.uk – the auction closes on Tuesday 28 February 2017.