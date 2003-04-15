Challengers to appear at Mobility Roadshow

To promote sailing as an accessible sport, the Challenger Class Association and RYA Sailability will both be exhibiting at this year's Mobility Roadshow

To promote sailing as an accessible sport, the Challenger Class Association and RYA Sailability will both be exhibiting at this year’s Mobility Roadshow. The free event, which showcases the latest products to aid disabled people achieve mobility, will be staged at Donington Park from 12 to 14 June.

The Challenger class sail a 15ft trimaran designed by Rod Macalpine-Downie who made his name with the record-breaking Crossbow proas in the 1960s. The trimaran hull form combines a very high level of initial stability with an exciting turn of speed and using foot steering or even a joystick for chin control the boats can be adapted to cater for a wide range of disabilities.

RYA’s Sailability programme aims to integrate disabled people into the sport, largely by educating clubs and advising them on equipment and tuition. The organisation have helped several sailors reach paralympic standards.