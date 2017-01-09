As the Vendée Globe reaches its final phases, how could Alex Thomson find an overtaking lane to become the first ever non-French winner?

After over 20,000 miles of racing, the two leaders of the Vendée Globe have emerged from the Doldrums into the final phases of the solo round the world race around 100 miles apart. Armel Le Cléac’h has led from Alex Thomson since the Pacific, but could Thomson possibly overtake him and become the first ever non-French winner of this famous race?

The duel between these two has had its close moments on the way north through the South Atlantic, as Le Cléac’h ran into light winds and Thomson closed. Through the Doldrums is also looked as if Thomson was at times closing again, but this has really been a concertina effect, as the two have been racing at similar boat speeds and have remained 12-18 hours apart.

This next phase, however, holds out the possibility of a last, late overtaking lane for Thomson.

As the two come out of the Doldrums, Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire and Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss enter into a period of six or seven days in moderate but patchy winds giving giving mainly VMG running conditions. With winds from the east, this will put both on starboard tack and, if you have been following Thomson you will know that this is the faster tack for him, as it allows him to use his port foil – his starboard foil was smashed off in December.

His team emphasises that the foil should give him a speed edge in just these conditions. Thomson’s foils are designed so that the shaft provides lift as well as the tip, unlike Le Cléac’h’s, and they are said to operate at lower speeds and reaching angles.

See this explanation of how Hugo Boss’s foils work >

“These starboard moderate conditions should last all the way through to the Azores and that’s getting us a little more excited,” says Stewart Hosford, CEO of Alex Thomson Racing.

“That will all be in moderate conditions that suit us and our foil. In 14-16 knots of breeze ours will be working and Armel’s won’t so if Alex can go 1-2 knots faster he won’t be long reeling Armel in, and together into the transition at the Azores we could be in a good position.”

“I think,” he adds, “the two of them are going to have a ding-dong to the end and it will be game on right to the finish.”

Just how the final approaches to Les Sables d’Olonne will be it is too soon to say for sure. Right now it looks like there may be strong south-westerlies sweeping them in to the finish, but that may yet change.

One other factor will be how well the boats hold up. Gear will inevitably be suffering battle fatigue; the skippers must remain vigilant.

While emphasising that Hugo Boss still has no major issues apart from the lost starboard foil, Hosford points out that “the boat is pretty tired and things are beginning to ping off, ropes are frayed.”

The same will be true on Banque Populaire, though Armel Le Cléac’h plays his cards very close to his chest. He has rarely mentioned any problems, though he admitted in the Southern Ocean that his autopilot had been shorting out.

Hosford comments: “That could have been a three-week epic or a three minute problem, we just don’t know – we really know very little. Armel says virtually nothing; he has been the archetypal French Figaro sailor who gives nothing away, so we have no idea if he is carrying any issues.”

This is perhaps less about influencing his rival’s strategy than his mindset. “Maybe with the autopilot he thought that if we knew he was tired Alex would push harder, or it’s a simple as thinking it would, just a mind game,” Hosford guesses.

“But he’s the guy with all the pressure on him. He’s been 2nd twice, it’s a big budget team, the French are expecting him to win, he was the pre-race favourite. Alex has none of that pressure; he has nothing to lose. And in a way the guy sailing behind kind of has a little bit more power and control over where they chose to go.

“With a lot of starboard now, reaching and running, Armel is going to feel a mortal fear of coming 2nd again.”

This could be as close a finish to the race as we have seen for many editions and a fascinating battle between two very different personalities, The Jackal and The Boss.