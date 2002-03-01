Atlantic Spirit makes a splash

The Adrian Thompson-designed, carbonfibre rowing boat, designed to break the Atlantic rowing speed record, will be launched today

Atlantic Spirit, one of the most technologically advanced rowing boats in the world, will be launched at 1400hrs today at the Tees Barrage in a bid to shatter existing ocean rowing records.

The team, that includes Team Leader Mark Stubbs (Poole, Dorset), brothers-in-law George Rock and Nigel Morris (Ingleby Barwick, Teesside) and Rob Munslow (Monmouth) aim to row west to east from Newfoundland, Canada to the Isles of Scilly in just 32 days, nearly 23 days faster than any other team ever to row the same route.

In addition to breaking world records, by continuing their voyage into Falmouth, Ocean Row will become the first ocean rowing team in history to complete a record in Great Britain. Their great advantage comes from modern technology; Atlantic Spirit is built from materials more commonly seen in Formula 1 motor racing industry: carbonfibre. The strength to weight ratios are second to none, and the streamlined, Adrian Thompson-designed vessel is unique in the world and a great leap forward in the development of ocean rowing vessels.

Team Leader Mark Stubbs commented, “Getting the right team to the start line is most of the battle. We’ve prepared well, and the support that we have from our sponsors and the immense good will from the public will drives us on when we think we have reached our limits.”

Ocean Row will be in constant satellite communication with their HQ for the journey for safety purposes, but also to provide virtual updates on www.oceanrow.com to those who are following the attempt.