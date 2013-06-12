America’s Cup to refund ticket holders

Tickets for the initial races will be refunded with options to re-book once Artemis Racing confirms its racing schedule

The America’s Cup is refunding ticket holders for races in the initial rounds of the Summer of Racing. The decision follows confirmation last week by Swedish challenger, Artemis Racing, of its intention to race in the Louis Vuitton Cup once it is satisfied its second boat is ready for racing.

“This is the right thing to do for our fans who may be affected in the early rounds, before the racing hits full stride,” said America’s Cup CEO Stephen Barclay.

Last week, Artemis Racing CEO Paul Cayard described the challenge ahead for his team as a “mountain to climb” as it works through the steps to be in a position to race by the end of July, ahead of the Louis Vuitton Cup semifinals.

Fans who purchased tickets for the initial races will be informed and all tickets for racing in the first rounds (5 July – 5 August) will be refunded. Tickets for the Louis Vuitton Cup semi finals will be refunded as well, with those currently holding tickets given priority access for re-booking once Artemis Racing confirms its racing schedule.

