New J-Class to make debut

The 138ft J-Class Sloop Hanuman is to make her racing debut at Newport Bucket Regatta

The new 138ft J-Class SloopHanuman, built by Huisman Shipyard, is to make her racing debut along side the J-Class SloopRanger.Hanumanis a replica of the famousEndeavour II, which last raced the originalRangerin the 1937 America’s Cup, off Newport.

The entry list of the 7th Newport Bucket Regatta presently stands at 15 yachts – ranging from the Swan 68ft SloopChippewa, to the Swan 100ftVirago, and the new 125ft Perini Navi Racing SloopP2.

The full fleet entry list can be found at www.bucketregattas.com .