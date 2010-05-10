Falmouth to Falmouth Rum Race 2012

Pendennis and Antigua Yacht Club partner to organise a 'fun' Transatlantic regatta to form part of the 2012 Olympic superyacht programme

Following dockside chat during the St Barth’s Bucket, a number of yachts and crew have expressed interest in a race to the UK which follows a similar format to the “Route de Rosé” – a yacht race to encourage yachts to St Barthelemy. Traditionally, the race started in St Tropez at the end of the Mediterranean season in mid October, and finished in St Barth’s at the start of the Caribbean season on the first Saturday of December. All yachts were required to load several cases of Rosé aboard, with the condition that one case had to be landed on the dock in St Barth’s for the grand celebrations at the end of the race. The winner was decided by the shortest accumulative time taken only when on course to St Barth’s – allowing yachts to start at different times, or stop off on the way.

The Falmouth – Falmouth Rum Race will run in the opposite direction to the traditional Route de Rosé – the event will begin at the Antigua Yacht Club in Falmouth Harbour as a fleet start, following Antigua classics with the option for yachts to start earlier if they prefer, with a possible stop in the Azores on route. The entry fee will be $500 and a case of rum to be consumed at the finish in Falmouth UK at the dockside party.

Kenny Coombs of Antigua Yacht Club commented, “We are very pleased to be involved in this exciting new event on the yachting calendar. The Falmouth – Falmouth link will no doubt attract a great number of yachts to link up with a number of fantastic UK-based regattas in 2012.”

Shortly after the finish there will be two big events in Falmouth UK, namely the J-Class regatta and Pendennis Cup. Yachts will then either continue east to participate in the many events on the Olympic calendar or head down to the Mediterranean for the summer season.

Toby Allies of Pendennis added, “Falmouth has a long history of yacht racing and hosting sailing events and the 2012 “Rum Race” will provide a fantastic start to the 2012 yachting programme in the UK.”

The finish will be organised by the Royal Cornwall Yacht Club and interested yachts should contact Pendennis on +44 (0)1326 211344.

